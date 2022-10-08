Ferro Price Tops $0.0612 on Major Exchanges (FER)

Ferro (FER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Ferro has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ferro has a market capitalization of $43.59 million and $53,679.00 worth of Ferro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ferro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ferro

Ferro launched on June 9th, 2022. Ferro’s total supply is 4,336,766,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,495,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Ferro is https://reddit.com/r/ferroprotocol/. The official website for Ferro is ferroprotocol.com. Ferro’s official message board is ferroprotocol.medium.com. Ferro’s official Twitter account is @ferroprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ferro

According to CryptoCompare, “Ferro (FER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ferro has a current supply of 4,336,766,771.97605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ferro is 0.06233774 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113,883.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ferroprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ferro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ferro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ferro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

