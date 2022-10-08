Fidance (FDC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Fidance (FDC) traded up 91% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Fidance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fidance has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar. Fidance has a total market cap of $730,083.85 and $83,432.00 worth of Fidance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fidance

Fidance’s genesis date was September 5th, 2022. Fidance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Fidance is medium.com/@fidance. Fidance’s official Twitter account is @fidancee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fidance’s official website is www.fidance.online.

Buying and Selling Fidance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fidance (FDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fidance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fidance is 0.00001491 USD and is down -80.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,232,573.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fidance.online/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fidance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fidance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fidance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

