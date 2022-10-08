FIDELIS Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (FDLS)

FIDELIS (FDLS) traded 62% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One FIDELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. FIDELIS has a total market cap of $875,089.00 and approximately $10,079.00 worth of FIDELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIDELIS has traded 57% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FIDELIS

FIDELIS’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. FIDELIS’s total supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official website for FIDELIS is fideliscrypto.tech. FIDELIS’s official Twitter account is @fidelisfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FIDELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “FIDELIS (FDLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIDELIS has a current supply of 990,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIDELIS is 0.00085513 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $173.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://fideliscrypto.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIDELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIDELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIDELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

