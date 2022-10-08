Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $224.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00028062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 296,022,427 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate FIL through the process of mining. Filecoin has a current supply of 295,967,263. The last known price of Filecoin is 5.46322797 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $85,957,190.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://filecoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

