Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million (FILST)

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token (FILST) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $14,039.00 worth of Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token launched on August 24th, 2021. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 3,144,704 tokens. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is defil.org. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @defilofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token (FILST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 3,144,704 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.80067918 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,525.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defil.org.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token (FILST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 3,144,704 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.80067918 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,525.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defil.org."

