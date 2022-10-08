Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 11.4% This Week (FILST)

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token (FILST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004349 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $2.66 million and $14,039.00 worth of Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token launched on August 24th, 2021. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 3,144,704 tokens. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @defilofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token is defil.org.

Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token (FILST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 3,144,704 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.80067918 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,525.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defil.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.