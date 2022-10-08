Financial Comparison: Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) and Its Peers

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 722 3154 7350 167 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sigyn Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 273.79%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 59.14%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -2.76 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $82.19 million -0.61

Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -432.46% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,544.58% -64.26% -23.37%

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics competitors beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

