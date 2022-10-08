Financial Comparison: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) versus Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Weibo has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 11.96% 14.05% 6.70% Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $2.26 billion 1.67 $428.32 million $1.11 14.40 Lizhi $332.60 million 0.09 -$19.97 million $0.02 28.11

This table compares Weibo and Lizhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weibo and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33 Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weibo currently has a consensus target price of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 124.50%. Lizhi has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,323.49%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Weibo.

Summary

Weibo beats Lizhi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

