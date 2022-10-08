Financial Review: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.46 -$12.40 million ($0.15) -12.20 Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.15 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

21.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.83% -9.20% -4.22% Grom Social Enterprises -218.63% -45.64% -33.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alithya Group and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alithya Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 152.73%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 487.89%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

