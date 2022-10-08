Financial Survey: ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) vs. Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProFrac and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $27.42, suggesting a potential upside of 41.32%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than ProFrac.

This table compares ProFrac and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.59 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group $674.73 million 1.01 -$61.78 million ($0.78) -5.77

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group -17.62% -7.24% -5.08%

Summary

ProFrac beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

