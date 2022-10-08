FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

