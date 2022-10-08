FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 114,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

