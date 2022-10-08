FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1,851.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $84.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

