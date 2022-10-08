FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $220.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,047 shares of company stock valued at $51,991,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.