FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 7.6 %

ACLS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.