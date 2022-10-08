FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 329.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 803,772 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Price Performance

AUDC opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AudioCodes Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

