FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.4 %

MSM opened at $73.35 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

