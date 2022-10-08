FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $269.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

