FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,685.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,895.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,008.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.22 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

