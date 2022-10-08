FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

