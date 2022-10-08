FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 2.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perion Network by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Price Performance
Perion Network stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
