FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after buying an additional 259,089 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,550,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 193,760 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSCP stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.