FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

