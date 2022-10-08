FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

