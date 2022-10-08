FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes Stock Down 3.7 %

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.37 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.