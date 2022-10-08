FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

