FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

