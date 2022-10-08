FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

MEAR stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

