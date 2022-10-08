FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

