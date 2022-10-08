FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 38,465 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,837.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.