FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.97 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

