FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

