FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,121 shares of company stock worth $3,329,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $993.38 million, a PE ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.56. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

