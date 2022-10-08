FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

