FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

