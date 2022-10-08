FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in GSK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.4 %

GSK stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.