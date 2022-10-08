First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,943 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

FHN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

