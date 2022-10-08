First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 1,838 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 2.4 %

AXP stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

