First Merchants Corp Buys Shares of 1,488 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 914,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $187.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

