First Merchants Corp Increases Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 99,312 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,751,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTLK. Chardan Capital began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $52,247.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 71,260 shares of company stock valued at $87,934 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

