First Merchants Corp Sells 901 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

