First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.59. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.