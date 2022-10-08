First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

