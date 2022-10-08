FishingTown Self Reported Market Cap Tops $516,208.38 (FHTN)

FishingTown (FHTN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. FishingTown has a total market capitalization of $516,208.38 and $49,941.00 worth of FishingTown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FishingTown token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FishingTown has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FishingTown alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FishingTown

FishingTown was first traded on December 22nd, 2021. FishingTown’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FishingTown is fishingtown-io.medium.com. The official website for FishingTown is fishingtown.io. FishingTown’s official Twitter account is @fishingtownbsc.

Buying and Selling FishingTown

According to CryptoCompare, “FishingTown (FHTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FishingTown has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FishingTown is 0.00518401 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $76.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishingtown.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FishingTown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FishingTown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FishingTown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FishingTown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FishingTown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.