Fit&Beat Tops One Day Trading Volume of $630,497.00 (FTB)

Fit&Beat (FTB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Fit&Beat has a total market capitalization of $899,692.03 and approximately $630,497.00 worth of Fit&Beat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fit&Beat has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fit&Beat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fit&Beat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fit&Beat

Fit&Beat’s launch date was March 31st, 2020. Fit&Beat’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Fit&Beat’s official website is www.fit-beat.io. Fit&Beat’s official Twitter account is @fitbeat_io.

Buying and Selling Fit&Beat

According to CryptoCompare, “Fit&Beat (FTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fit&Beat has a current supply of 280,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fit&Beat is 0.07452202 USD and is down -17.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $531,234.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fit-beat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fit&Beat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fit&Beat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fit&Beat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fit&Beat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fit&Beat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.