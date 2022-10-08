Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last Week

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Flamengo Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $695,891.00 worth of Flamengo Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamengo Fan Token has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One Flamengo Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00011128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Flamengo Fan Token Token Profile

Flamengo Fan Token was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Flamengo Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,580,203 tokens. Flamengo Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flamengo Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Flamengo Fan Token’s official website is socios.com.

Buying and Selling Flamengo Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Flamengo Fan Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 4,580,203 in circulation. The last known price of Flamengo Fan Token is 2.34426336 USD and is up 28.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,588,083.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

