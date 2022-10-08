FLEX (FLEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.78 Million

FLEX (FLEX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One FLEX token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLEX has traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar. FLEX has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $10,546.00 worth of FLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FLEX Profile

FLEX was first traded on July 4th, 2019. FLEX’s total supply is 98,735,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,735,764 tokens. FLEX’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. FLEX’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX’s official Twitter account is @coinflexdotcom.

FLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLEX (FLEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. FLEX has a current supply of 98,735,764.89 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FLEX is 0.1271948 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $217.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinflex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

