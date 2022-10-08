FLIP (FLP) Price Up 3.7% This Week

FLIP (FLP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $411,052.08 and approximately $18.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLIP Token Profile

FLP is a token. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLIP (FLP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FLIP has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 55,955,000 in circulation. The last known price of FLIP is 0.00737096 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fliptoken.gameflip.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

