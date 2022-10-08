Florin 24 Hour Volume Hits $300.00 (XFL)

Florin (XFL) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Florin coin can now be purchased for about $11.79 or 0.00061032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Florin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. Florin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $300.00 worth of Florin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Florin Coin Profile

Florin launched on February 2nd, 2020. Florin’s total supply is 136,914 coins and its circulating supply is 142,377 coins. Florin’s official Twitter account is @florinxfl and its Facebook page is accessible here. Florin’s official website is florin.org. The official message board for Florin is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.

Buying and Selling Florin

According to CryptoCompare, “Florin (XFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Florin has a current supply of 136,913.65426127 with 136,914 in circulation. The last known price of Florin is 13.05760211 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $90.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://florin.org.”

