Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $122,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.